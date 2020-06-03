NEW YORK (AP) – The major leagues rejected the players’ proposal to play a 114-game regular season without additional pay cuts in a campaign delayed by a pandemic. He also told the union that he will not present a counterproposal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because a statement has not been authorized.

The players released their proposal on Sunday, in which they increased the major league plan of an 82-game campaign they presented last week. The campaign would kick off on June 30 and the regular season would run until October 31, five weeks after the September 27 date MLB raised by sticking to the original schedule.

Major League Baseball informed the union that they had no interest in extending the season until November, fearing that a second wave of coronavirus cases could disrupt the postseason and compromise $ 787 million in broadcast earnings.

Executives suggested they could play a regular season shortened to 50 games without further reducing wages, but have not officially presented such a proposal.

The teams and players hope to start the season without an audience in the stadiums. The clubs maintain that they would suffer large losses if wages were not further cut. The parties agreed on March 26 to distribute the salaries in exchange for obtaining 170 million dollars in advance and a guarantee that if the season is canceled each player will get the 2020 service time equal to that they had in 2019.

The deal called for “goodwill” negotiations about playing with empty stadiums or at a neutral venue. The union said it will not accept additional cuts.

The May 26 proposal would cut 2020 wages from $ 4 billion to roughly $ 1.2 billion, establishing a downward scale of cuts. Players who earn the minimum of $ 563,500 would get 47% of their original salary and those at the top, led by Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole with 36 million, would receive less than 23%.

The union’s offer would leave wages at $ 2.8 billion, leaving players with roughly 70% of their original salary.