MLB: Reds send Mike Moustakas to disabled list

The team of Cincinnati Reds, placed his infielder on the disabled list Mike moustakas, this for the next 10 days of the 2021 season of the Major Leagues- MLB.

Mike moustakas I had almost a week without seeing action with the Reds, not even as a pinch-hitter, which is why this Thursday he was placed on the 10-day disabled list in the Big leagues, this due to a bruise on the right heel.

Due to this movement in the roster of the Reds, Max Schrockv was called up to the team of MLB and he will take the place of this experienced player who will seek to recover in the best way after that discomfort in the heel of his right foot.

Here is the report:

The #Reds have recalled IF Max Schrock and placed on the 10-day IL, retro to Wednesday, IF Mike Moustakas. (right heel contusion) pic.twitter.com/bB27DZ9noa – Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 20, 2021

In addition, this drop of Moustakas, joins Joey Votto’s, so the Reds They will have to figure out how to best cover the first and third lines, respectively, taking into account how important these two are in the lineup.

In the current 2021 harvest, Mike is hitting .241 with 21 hits, four home runs and 13 RBIs in a total of 87 at-bats with the Reds.