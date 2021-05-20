MLB: Randy Arozarena hit his third home run in less than 24 hours

The Cuban of the Rays from Tampa Bay, Randy Arozarena, hit his seventh home run of the 2021 season on Thursday Big leagues (MLB) and the third in less than 24 hours against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays and Orioles opened early this Thursday in the 2021 season, and Randy Arozarena was still hot from last night, hitting his third home run in two games to reach seven this season. MLB.

It seems that we are beginning to see the Arozarena of the last Playoffs of the MLB, since in less than 24 hours he has three homers with the Rays, the latter against Dean Kremer, starter of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles pitcher left a fastball across his power zone to the Los Angeles outfielder. Rays and this, unleashed his strength towards the opposing band, getting a three-run homer to put his team to win 4-0 in the MLB.

Said home run, it was 422 feet and came out at 111.6 miles per hour from the park, a hit that also gives the Rays confidence because they begin to have the Arozarena that they want to see.

🗣 RANDY AROZARENA! #RaysBeisbol pic.twitter.com/FJNJH7bkoi – Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbeisbol) May 20, 2021

Randy in 41 games in 2021, has 42 hits, 23 RBIs and is hitting .269 with the Rays.