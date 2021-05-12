MLB: Rafael Devers hit his ninth homer with the Red Sox

The Dominican of the Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers, is still on and this Tuesday he hit his ninth homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Red Sox vs Athletics, Rafael Devers He wasted no continuous time in the fight for the home run lead at Fenway Park, hitting his ninth home run at 124 in 34 games of the 2021 campaign. Big leagues.

He was doing his opposite band, in the direction of the “Green Monster” of Boston, that’s how that homerun from the Dominican of Los Red Sox, same that served so that those directed by Alex Cora discounted 3-2 the game against the Oakland Athletics.

Chris Bassitt was the victim who was executed in this hit Devers, same with which he reached 30 races towed in the current harvest of the MLB, It has been extremely productive for this third baseman from the Dominican Republic.

The Oakland pitcher left a 92mph sinker in the Dominican’s zone of power and he took it out through left field and claimed a huge 363-foot homer, same with which he puts two of Ronald Acuña Jr. who is the leader of all MLB in this department.

In addition, he is the second player of the Red Sox with more home runs, since JD Martinez has 10 hits from four corners and is in the fight for the lead.

Devers is hitting .282, with 35 hits and a .944 OPS in 124 at-bats with the Red Sox.