MLB: Rafael “Balita” Ortega hit his first home run of the season and equaled a strange record for the Chicago Cubs (Video)

The Venezuelan outfielder of the Chicago Cubs Rafael “Balita” Ortega connected his first home run of the season and even strange record established in the Cubs in the MLB.

On Saturday, in effect, the Cincinnati Reds were measured against the Chicago Cubs where the Venezuelan made history for the Cubs Rafael Ortega by hitting his first home run as a player in the organization.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cubs won with a scoreboard 6-2 and it came to consume turn Ortega who hit a wild line that homered down right field to increase his team’s lead to 7-2.

Rafael Ortega blasts his first #Cubs home run!

The Venezuelan with his hit hit a strange record in the Cubs, since he is the first player on the team to make a sacrifice bunt, make a mistake and hit a home run in the same game, something that has not happened since he did it with the club former big league Ivan DeJesús against the Pirates on August 8, 1979, where they fell 5-2.

Rafael Ortega: First Cubs player with a home run, a sac bunt, and a fielding error in the same game since Ivan DeJesus vs PIT, Aug 8 1979 (L 2-5)

In the previous season Ortega He was with the Atlanta Braves and now that he has the opportunity to play with the Cubs, he is not going to miss it.

The Venezuelan has a great advantage and that is that he can play the three positions of the outfield with a simply spectacular solvency, so he will be of great help Cubs in their fight for a playoff spot.

In Venezuela Raphael He belongs to the Caribes de Anzoátegui, with whom he has been able to win two championships and his role has been fundamental for the pre-named crowns of the eastern tribe.