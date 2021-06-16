MLB: Puerto Rican Carlos Correa and his wife announce that they are going to have a baby (Photo)

The shortstop of the Astros from Houston Carlos Correa and his wife have made the announcement that they are going to have a baby.

Indeed, the talented and controversial shortstop of the siderales, has made the announcement with his wife through a publication on his Instagram account.

They are seen together and very happy showing the echoes where the existence of baby they are waiting with great joy.

Carlos Correa is one of the most spectacular shortstop in the Major Leagues, being an important part of the most successful time in the history of the siderales, where they managed to conquer the World Series of the year 2017 and were one step away from winning the one of the year 2019 against the Nationals.

The Puerto Rican along with the Venezuelan José Altuve make up in the Astros one of the most lethal double play combinations in the majors, where apart from being great companions, there is a great friendship between them and who takes away if they even become compadres.

From here we congratulate the family strap And may that baby on the way fill you with many blessings.