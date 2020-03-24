MLB promotes the start of its 2018 season in the Game of Thrones style

Bigstock image

This Thursday will start the 2018 season of the professional baseball league of the major leagues in the United States, MLB, so from now until mid-October, when the World Series is played, we will be witnessing announcements, activations, brand ambassadors , promotions, points of sale, among other marketing actions with the 32 teams that make up the national and american league.

From the day before, the MLB organization prepared a material in the style of the HBO series, Game of Thrones, which can be seen on the baseball league’s Facebook profile. Until the time of publication of this note, it had close to two million reproductions. At the same time, it generated reactions from almost 8,000 users and was shared on more than 5,800 occasions.

Also, under the hashtag #OpeningDay, Internet users will be able to join the conversation on the different fronts on which the games take place, which is why tomorrow the trend in terms of accounts achieved and exposure will register extremely high numbers, in addition to They will see multiple firms and various strategic partners join the conversation.

Even as a joke, the MLB prepared a receipt that allows the follower to witness the duel of his favorite team and not be reprimanded at work or at school.

We’ve got you covered. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/4SND0BgUS2

– MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2018

According to Forbes data, the operating profit of the Philadelphia Phillies during 2016 on the opening day was $ 87.7 million; followed by the Chicago Cub’s with 83.4 million; Boston Red Sox 78.6 million; the San Francisco Giants with 78.1 million and; the Houston Astros with $ 75.9 million.

Similarly, ESPN.com figures over the past year, an audience of 72.67 million viewers was recorded during the MLB regular season, an amount that has slowly declined since 2014. While Sports Media Watch data, 10.7 million people followed the World Series last year that saw the Houston Astros for the first time crown their history.

However, during 2016 the audience was 13.1 million, in which history was also made, although on that occasion we witnessed the end of Chicago’s streak without champion in the majors. After these numbers, marketing professionals should be very attentive to what happens with this sport, since it has a very large number of fans, and therefore, potential new customers.