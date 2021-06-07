MLB: Players Marwin González and Xander Bogaerts guided the Boston Red Sox sweep against the New York Yankees (Video)

Players Marwin gonzalez Y Xander Bogaerts they guided the sweep of the Boston Red Sox before the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

The Sunday session met in the third game of the series in the Yankee Stadium to the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, where Marwin González and Xander Bogaerts did his thing.

The red-legged ones went ahead with a home run by Alex Verdugo in the first inning to lead 1-0.

The Mules in the bottom of the first episode scored two runs with Gary Sánchez’s double and increased the lead 3-1 in the fourth inning, where one of the key plays of the match made by Marwin González.

Then at the top of the seventh episode González with the Red Sox he homered with a running back on board to equal the actions 3-3.

In the eighth inning the red-legged ones went up in the eighth inning 4-3 and in the bottom of the ninth inning the Yankees leveled the score at 4-4 with a spectacular double from Gleyber Torres.

Up in the 10th inning Xander Boagerts He hit a two-run RBI single to give the Red Sox a 6-4 lead over the Yankees, who were able to score one but it wasn’t enough and were swept away by the Red-legged with a final score of 6-5.