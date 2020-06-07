The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers would save more than $ 100 million in ballplayer wages, as part of a major league proposal to start the season, postponed by the pandemic.

That savings would come in comparison to the amount those teams would spend under the terms of the union’s plan, an analysis by The Associated Press determined.

Large stars accustomed to stratospheric wages that distinguish them from other players would experience by far the biggest cuts. Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would earn $ 25.3 million under the union plan and a base salary of $ 5.6 million under the clubs’ proposal, with an opportunity to earn $ 8 million more if the postseason is completed.

A rookie earning the minimum wage would receive $ 396,537 with the union plan and $ 256,706 with the major proposal — little more than the $ 222,222 Trout and Cole were originally going to get for each game.

The Yankees plan to pay $ 155 million to players under the union’s plan, according to the AP’s analysis, based on payrolls as of March 28. They would spend 48 million in salaries with the management proposal.

Houston would cut its payment from $ 149 to $ 49 million, while the Dodgers’ outlay would drop from $ 147 to $ 46 million.

Lower-spending equipment would save, too, but not as much. Miami would pay 33 million through the union plan and 16 million with the one defended by the majors.

In Pittsburgh, wages would drop from 36 to 17 million, while in Baltimore they would drop from 43 to 18 million.

On March 26, the players accepted a pro-rated portion of their salary during a shortened campaign, as part of a deal guaranteeing them $ 170 million up-front and service time pay, even if the season was canceled. On Thursday, more than 100 players held a virtual meeting and ratified their stance against further cuts.

A player with a salary of 20 million, like the Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina of San Luis, would be guaranteed just under four million under the Major League plan and 14.1 million with the union’s proposal. Tampa Bay pitcher Charlie Morton would see his base salary cut from $ 15 million to $ 3.2 million with the major initiative and to $ 10.6 million under the union scheme.

J.T. Realmuto, a Philadelphia receiver, would see his base salary drop from 10 to 2.4 million, as part of the major league proposal. If the union’s plan succeeded, the figure would stand at seven million.

Milwaukee pitcher Brett Anderson would suffer a cut of 5 to 1.4 million with the Major League Baseball stance. In the union formula, his salary would be 3.5 million.

“Interesting strategy, to make the most marketable players potentially look like the bad guys,” Anderson tweeted after the majors put forward their proposal.

Salaries for the 899 players on the major league payrolls and on the disabled lists at the time the preseason was suspended totaled about $ 2.7 billion under the union’s plan and about $ 950 million with management initiative. The parties estimate that the salaries of all the players on the payrolls of 40 members would total 2.8 billion in the union’s plan and 1.2 billion in the proposal of the majors, not including the $ 200 million bonus proposed by the teams if they are completed. the playoffs.

Major League Baseball and the union have made plans to start the campaign next month, in parks with no public. The clubs warn that they will suffer heavy losses.

In response to the union’s position, the majors contemplate a proposal that would shorten the calendar much more, perhaps to less than 50 games instead of the usual 162.

The pandemic-driven inactivity has battered baseball’s finances. When playing in empty parks, Major League Baseball indicates that teams will lose a combined $ 640,000 for each additional game in the regular season.

Likewise, the clubs have expressed their fear at the possibility of extending the campaign until the boreal autumn, as proposed by the union. They warn that a potential second wave of coronavirus infections would jeopardize the possibility of completing the playoffs.

Both sides have hoped to start the season in early July. The talks could intensify next week.

On the side of the players, it is noted that the clubs would try to implement a relatively short schedule, which would create the danger of a complaint being filed and of playing while resources are being filed to demand monetary compensation.

The AP study looked at 2020 wages only and did not include prorated portions of bonuses by signing covenants, which are guaranteed when the contract is signed and when it is approved by the commissioner’s office.

Major League Baseball offered a six-tier descending scale to make the cuts, starting at 10% and reaching 90% for salary amounts above 10 million, before prorating for a schedule based on an 82-game season.

The players proposed a proration for a regular campaign of 114 engagements, which lasted until October.