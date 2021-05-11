MLB: Pitcher Félix Hernández generates interest in the Venezuelan team that will play the Baseball Pre-Olympic

The pitcher Felix Hernandez generate interest in the team of Venezuela what will the tournament play Pre-olympic from Baseball that will take place in the city of Florida.

The manager of the Selection of Venezuela of Baseball Luis Blasini in the program Se Habla Deportes, spoke about the situation of the team facing the Pre-Olympic tournament that will take place in Florida.

Among the most important news that he pointed out is that the Venezuelan pitcher Felix Hernandez It is intended by the team and the manager of the national team José Alguacil has already established contact with him but nothing has been specified at this time.

He also stressed the detail that the players who are in the rosters of 40 of the teams in the Major Leagues cannot represent Venezuela in the event.

#ENVIVO || Luis Blasini🎙️ “José Alguacil had contact with Félix Hernández, but at this moment there is nothing concrete” ⚾ Tune in @MeridianoTV 📺! – Sport is spoken (@SeHablaDeporte) May 10, 2021

Blasini pointed out that Venezuela It aspires to have a central line made up of Juniel Querecuto, Alí ​​Castillo and Rafael Ortega, as well as that 90% of the team’s players are playing in the United States leagues.

We must remember that Aníbal Sánchez and Robinson Chirinos have already signed up, who will be able to see action with the national team, as long as they do not belong to the roster of 40 players of a team in the majors.

So while Felix Follow as a free agent or don’t get a contract on a team in the MLB That he places it on his roster of 40, will be a very important piece for the Creole team.

The FVB continues in the search to form the best possible team, so that those led by José Alguacil can leave the name of Venezuela and consequently obtain the quota for Tokyo 2021.