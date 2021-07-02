MLB: Philadelphia Phillies assigned pitcher Naftalí Feliz on assignment

The Phillies Philadelphia made the decision to place in assignment to the right pitcher Happy Naphtali on the MLB.

In effect, the Quakers announced that they designated for assignment Happy Naphtali and reinstated right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the disabled list.

Happy looked at Triple-A this season, where he posted a 1.26 ERA and a 23-6 K / BB ratio in just 14 2/3 innings of work, but the Phillies they called him to the big team where he only performed in two presentations.

The pitcher faced just nine batters between his two outings, allowing six of them to reach four hits (a home run) and a walk.

Manager Joe Girardi called Happy with one man to protect a two-run lead in his Quaker debut, but he walked, struck out, single and Grand Slam off Nick Castellanos.

Happy He came back in with a pair and a one-run lead in his second appearance, but gave up a game-tying single and a double lead before taking a strikeout to escape the jam.

The Phillies They will now have a week to redeem Happy, attempt to pass him through Absolute Waivers, or release him.

There is a possibility, based on his talent and his great performance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, that another club could give him another shot.

Even if they don’t claim him, he has the service time to turn down an outright assignment and could land with another club as a free agent on a new minor league contract.