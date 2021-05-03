MLB: Pete Alonso with the Mets hit double base sweeps against the Phillies (Video)

The slugger of the Mets from New York Pete alonso connected double sweeps bases against the Phillies in MLB.

Sunday’s day faced the Mets New York vs Philadelphia Phillies where the Polar Bear was great with the metropolitans.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Mets 5-4, they had the bases loaded, where Pete Alonso came to hit, who hit a double to the CF where the three runners scored to give the Metropolitan advantage with a 8-4 record.

Split the gap, clear the bases. 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/WkpVBYo1CB – New York Mets (@Mets) May 3, 2021

The Phillies reached the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead on the scoreboard but the Metropitans gradually rallied to flip the shares with a total of six runs, including the bombshell that drove in all three touchdowns.