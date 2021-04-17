MLB: Pete Alonso homered with the Mets in Colorado (Video)

The slugger of the Mets from New York Pete alonso hit a home run in colorado city, being the second that gives in the 2021 season of the MLB.

On the day of Saturday that faces the Mets For New York with the Colorado Rockies, the Polar Bear hit his second home run of the season.

The Mets they were down in the top of the sixth inning at 3-1.

The Bear appeared who hit the homer that came out of the left field in a solitary way to put the actions 3-2 still in favor of the Rockies.

Pete Alonso – New York Mets (2) pic.twitter.com/78Nf2RQDlP – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 17, 2021

It must be remembered that recently Alonso became the fastest 70-homer player in major league history, hitting that number in just 220 games in his explosive MLB career at the time. MLB.