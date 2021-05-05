MLB: Pedro Martínez and the memory of the message he sent to Nicolás Maduro (Video)

We will remember the occasion when the member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame the Dominican Pedro Martinez I send you a message to the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro.

Indeed Peter During an interview with the moderator Yancen Pujols, he sent a message to the Venezuelan president, asking him to fix things in his country.

Through this interaction through Instagram Live, Martinez that he wants to go to Venezuela, because he loves his people from there.

He mentioned Gocho (Johan Santana), Endy Chávez, of whom he said that he is a Venezuelan favorite player and that is when he told the Venezuelan president:

“We are going to fix this Maduro pod that I have to go to Venezuela”

The aforementioned message from Peter It can be seen from minute 54 of the video.

He also jokingly said that he wants to go see his January 23 thugs.

In the same way, he expressed that he wants to sit down and talk with Félix Hernández, El Gocho, Cara Cortada (Víctor Zambrano).

Hopefully the conditions are met and we can see that great figure of Latin American and world ball visiting our beloved and beloved Venezuela.