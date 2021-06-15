MLB passed judgment on suspensions for pitchers using banned substances

Majoe League Baseball made it clear that pitchers found to be using banned substances will be suspended.

After analyzing and monitoring the security cameras the MLB determined that more than 70% of the pitchers were using banned substances to improve grip and have better starts.

The MLB decided to send a memorandum to each team notifying that each pitcher who uses prohibited substances will be suspended for a period of 10 days.

The memo outlining the plan for foreign substances is coming tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, and it includes a 10-day suspension with pay for anyone caught with any sort of substance, from sunscreen mixed with rosin to Spider Tack. News story is free at ESPN: https://t.co/9rsIVnRhTK – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2021

These rumors are a bit old in the system of the MLB, but when the controversy really broke out was when Joey West ordered the Mexican Giovanny Gallegos to remove the cap in the middle of the game of the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox on May 26.

Players like Josh Donaldson, Aaron Judge, among others said that multiple pitchers use banned substances, yet no one dared to break the silence.