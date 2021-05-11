MLB: Omar Vizquel weighs in on Cleveland Indians name change

As is already known, Indians from Cleveland plan to change their name as a baseball franchise from Big leagues (MLB), which Omar vizquel, a legend of that organization, did not hesitate to express his opinion and show his position on this point.

Through a press conference with the Los Toros de Tijuana team, Omar vizquel (who is the manager of that team in Mexico), answered the question about the name change of the Indians from Cleveland in the Big leagues, making it clear that it is very difficult for him to change the name of that organization in which he shone in his days as a player.

“Difficult to accept, for me, Indians (Cleveland), they were the team in which I recognized myself the most, but there are decisions that escape one of the hands and for me it is a pity that they change the name “, he said Omar Vizquel.

In addition, the Venezuelan recognized that Indians were part of his family and without a doubt he does not agree with this change of name and logo that possibly the organization that makes life in Ohio will suffer in the coming season of MLB.

Vizquel defended for 11 season the uniform of the Indians and for the city of Cleveland He was a player who marked an era in baseball with Puerto Rican Roberto Alomar, this being one of the main reasons why he did not agree with the name change.

Omar had the joy of playing several World Series with the Indians and winning most of his Gold Gloves with this organization of Big leagues, these being Indians from Cleveland extremely special for him and without a doubt he will not want to see them with another logo and name.

Here the video: