MLB: Omar Vizquel shows his swing playing golf (Video)

The ex-great Venezuelan Omar vizquel who is a candidate for a group to enter the Hall of Fame of the MLB, showed up Playing now a party of Golf where he exhibited a tremendous swing.

The winner of 11 golden gloves in the Major Leagues, published a video through his Instagram account where the Venezuelan can be seen playing golf in a commercial place.

There Omar started a game with two more friends: M. Pérez and V. Nico, where until the video was seen, Vizquel he was winning the game and by a wide margin.

Here the video:

Vizquel proved once again that he not only plays baseball, but also engages in other activities such as golf, where he exhibited a great swing.

He is currently the manager of the Tijuana Toros in the Mexican Baseball League where he aspires to lead the Toros to win the title.