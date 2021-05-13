MLB: Odubel Herrera tied the game with a home run in the 9th inning against Nationals

The Venezuelan gardener of the Phillies from Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera, hit his second home run of the year on Wednesday in the Big leagues (MLB).

Through the game Phillies vs Nationals, Odubel Herrera unleashed his power to hit his second home run in the 2021 campaign of Big leagues, this being vital to tie the game at two runs at Nationals Park during the ninth inning.

Brad Hand was once again the pitcher that complicates a game for the Nationals, since Herrera He did not hesitate to connect a sinker that was in his zone of power and disappeared between right and center field to be his second home run on his return to the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

The Venezuelan of the Phillies he took that ball 414 feet away and drove in his fifth race of the year, being a hit that was enjoyed with a tremendous bat-flip (perreo).

Also, thanks to that homerun “El Torito” Herrera He’s hitting 23-9 in the last 7 games for .391 avg, a couple of homers and 5 RBIs, numbers that are sure to fill him with confidence in his year back at the Big leagues.

While this season the Venezuelan has 11 hits, five runs scored and a line .234 / .308 / .712 in 47 at-bats with the Phillies.