MLB: Odúbel Herrera hits home run in the style of Altuve and Acuña Jr.

The Venezuelan of the Phillies from Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera, hit a home run this Friday in the first inning of the game and reached five in this season of Big leagues (MLB), being a hit in the best style of José Altuve and Ronald Acuña Jr.

In the very first inning of the game Phillies before Giants, Odubel Herrera He did not wait long and made himself felt with a tremendous home run to open the board for his team and continue in a good offensive moment in this season of Big leagues.

Dominican Johnny Cueto was the victim in this Venezuelan home run Herrera, who on his first turn made the Phillies with a tremendous hit to the center field and reach 46 undisputed in the 2021 season of the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

Odubel Herrera with a lead-off dinger to dead center

On a 2-1 count, the Dominican left in the zone of power of the Venezuelan Phillies a curve at 79 mph and he sent her flying to get a home run in the first inning to open the game, just as they have done this 2021 in the MLB his countrymen Altuve and Acuña Jr.

That new home run from Odubel HerrerHe reached 408 feet and went 107 miles per hour, a daunting hit that allows him to hit 65 four-corner hits in his career. Big leagues.

Now, after that early riser hit, Herrera has with the Phillies in 2021 a total of 17 RBIs, 26 scored and an average of .280 in 46 games of the MLB 2021.