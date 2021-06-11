MLB: Nick Madrigal was placed on the 60-day disabled list by the Chicago White Sox

The waiter Nick madrigal Chicago White sox was placed in the ready from injured from 60 days by your team in the MLB, so the club loses another important player for more than a month.

In effect, the Whitelegs again lose another valuable position player such as second baseman Nick Madrigal who was placed on the 60-day disabled list, after presenting a proximal tear of his right hamstring and outfielder Brian Goodwin was entered on the team roster instead.

The #Whitesox lose another valuable position player with second baseman Nick Madrigal going on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring. OF Brian Goodwin is replacing him on the roster. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 10, 2021

Remember that Madrigal had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays before starting the eighth inning, for presenting that discomfort in his right hamstring.

The White sox They were up 2-1 and the world fell on them with five runs in the last two innings to fall 6-2.

Nick Madrigal left the game with a right hamstring injury. Tomorrow it will be evaluated. – The White Sox (@loswhitesox) June 10, 2021

Now the White Sox are left without three players from their young core, unsure if any of their position players will return this year with Nick Madrigal joining Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert now out until at least August.