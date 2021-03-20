MLB: New York Yankees want to ‘steal’ Francisco Lindor from New York Mets

In exactly 12 days the 2021 season of the Major League Baseball (MLB), and with new owners, New York Mets will seek to return to the foreground, and for this he hired the Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor, although your stay could be short due to New York Yankees.

In that way? Well, the insider Andy martino, of the chain SNY assured that due to the delay in reaching an agreement between both parties to extend the link that is currently only for the next harvest, from the Bronx bombers They have started conversations with the player’s agents.

In fact, the reporter assures that the Yankees "They absolutely love Lindor", and that the only thing that debuted his arrival at the institution, despite having conversations with Cleveland Indians for his trade, it was the high cost of the current squad that led to his arrival at the Mets.









Yankees want to ‘steal’ Lindor from Mets



It should be noted that although in January it landed in the Metropolitans, to fulfill his last year of contract that he brought from his old team, From the beginning, the Puerto Rican negotiates with the franchise for an extension of the bond, setting the deadline for that, March 30, the day prior to the Opening day.

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets shortstop (.)



However, the news does not seem to be encouraging for Lindor, as several newspaper reports suggest that the Mets would offer him less than $ 300 million for a long-term contract, a figure that is not entirely convincing for both the player and his agent.

It should be remembered that the boricua He has been in the Major Leagues for six seasons, where he has been called up to the All-Star Game four times, two Gold Gloves and two Silver Bats, with a lifetime offensive line of .285 / .346 / .488.