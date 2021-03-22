MLB: New York Yankees confirm Gary Sánchez as wide receiver for Opening Day 2021

The turns of life. From being a player rejected by fans for his performance in the 2020 season, the Dominican Gary Sanchez became the starting catcher for the start of the 2021 harvest in Major League Baseball (MLB) with the New York Yankees.

Looking ahead to the match that will be held on Thursday, April 1, at Yankee Stadium against Toronto blue jays, the Central American will be in charge of receiving the pitches from the starter Gerrit Cole, in front of Kyle Higashioka, who opened the fires last year, according to the manager Aaron boone.

“I hope Gary Sánchez is present at Opening Day”, assured the Yankees strategist at a press conference.









Gary Sánchez, the starting catcher at Opening Day 2021



This news is a recognition for the work you have done The Kraken during spring training, where he has shown his best performance, in contrast to that exhibited during 2020, whose campaign has been classified as “dreadful”.

Gary Sánchez during Spring Training 2021 (.)



It should be remembered that in the last harvest, Cole went 4-1 with a 3.91 ERA with Sánchez behind the plate.While working alongside Higashioka, he showed 3-1 with a 1.00 ERA, something that is very clear to the Yankees.

In his seven major league seasons, all of them in the Bronx bombers, the Dominican registers a batting percentage of .236, connecting 336 hits, 115 home runs and 286 RBIs in 441 games played.