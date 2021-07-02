in NBA

MLB: New York Mets acquire Anthony Banda from Giants

The Mets from New York they acquired to the pitcher Anthony Banda of the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

In effect, the Metropolitans agreed to a deal to acquire the Giants southpaw in exchange for minor league third baseman Will Toffey.

Band, The 27-year-old was once one of the best pitching prospects in the game, but he has battled injuries and shown a lot of inconsistency.

The pitcher spent the 2021 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants, where he has had a 6.86 ERA with a strikeout rate of 22.2 percent, a walk-through rate of 9.5 percent and a shot rate of 50 percent. .

In Banda, the Mets will get a southpaw with some MLB experience (51 1/3 innings, 5.96 ERA, 3.67 FIP) to help add depth to his pitching, after injuries have affected a few Metropolitan arms.

The Giants, meanwhile, are buying low with a prospect of some interest, as Toffey has hit just .220 and slugged .379 in parts of three Double-A seasons, but his keen eye at the plate has produced. an OBP of .354 at that generally pitcher-friendly level.

