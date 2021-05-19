MLB: Mookie Betts hit the fifth home run of the season with the Dodgers (Video)

The star player of the Dodgers of the Angels Mookie betts connected his fifth home run of the season on the MLB.

Tuesday’s matchday faced the Arizona Diamonbacks vs. Dodgers of Los Angeles where the player who always tends to light the spark to Californians appeared how he is Mookie Betts.

In the bottom of the first inning, with the game 0-0 Betts hit his homer that came out through center field to put the boys ahead. Dodgers with a 1-0 scoreboard.

The visiting center fielder narrowly caught the ball and would have made one of the most spectacular plays of the season, but that wasn’t the case and Mookie he got away with it.

Betts is definitely one of the most important players in the scheme of Dodgers, who aspire to repeat their major league championship title, but if they really want to do that, they need the input of Mookie because he is the soul of the team and was vital in the 2020 ring.