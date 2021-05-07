MLB; MLB players react dissatisfied by the way of dismissal of Albert Pujols

The players of the MLB reacted to the dismissal of Albert pujols of the organization with which he played 11 seasons in the majors.

Some players of the MLB They let it be known the same day that they are informed by the way in which they fired him without giving him a chance to say goodbye.

Here are the reactions:

Edwin Encarnacion:

“I don’t think it was the best decision (the Angels) could have given to Pujols, he didn’t deserve it and even less to a man of his quality, on and off the field. That will break anyone’s heart. “

“I don’t think that decision came from him, that comes from them”

Edwin Encarnacion on Albert Pujols getting DFA’ed: “I don’t think that it was the best decision they (Angels) could have given Pujols, he did not deserve it and less a man of his quality, on and off the field. That will break anybody’s heart ”. pic.twitter.com/Hh18M6kKJu – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) May 7, 2021

Pedro Martinez:

“Albert I know that since glory is for God and not proper to men, I am not surprised by the way the Angels decided to treat you and your legacy on this day” /

“All of us who know you are proud of how you have handled yourself and the player you are… one of the best in history! Thank you for representing us in the best way!

Carlos Gomez:

“Very unpleasant in the way in which the @angels ended up with a legend and leader not only of us but of MLB history. God knows what he does brother and we are all with you”