MLB: Minnesota Twins sign former Yankees pitcher

The Minnesota Twins signed the former pitcher of the Yankees of New York Kyle Barraclough, with whom they established a minor league pact in the MLB.

In effect, the Twins signed the reliever to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul, who was released from a minor league deal by the Yankees earlier this week.

Barraclough has pitched in the majors in parts of five major league seasons.

The 31-year-old pitcher has struck out a high 29% of opposing hitters at the Major League level, driving turns and misses in 12.6% of pitches above average.

Yet he has always combined those high-level things with poor control, hitters walking at a higher-than-average pace each season en route to a 14.1% career mark.

Barraclough’s high strikeout and high walk base trends were even more extreme with the Los Angeles affiliate. Yankees Triple-A this year.

He hit 43.6% of hitters while walking 20.0% in 14 innings with a 3.21 ERA with Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

Barraclough, 31, couldn’t break a Yankees bullpen that has been among the best in the league, but there seems to be an easier path to the majors in Minnesota.

The Twins’ relievers have amassed a 4.89 ERA that ranks 26th in the league.