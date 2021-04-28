MLB: Milwaukee Brewers placed Manny Piña on the disabled list

The Brewers of Milwaukee placed in the ready from injured to the Venezuelan receiver Manny Pineapple on the MLB.

In effect, the hops team placed the Creole on the injured list, since he presents a fracture in the big toe of his left foot.

The list of disability in which Manny Piña was included was 10 days, so we will have to wait for that period of time to pass before we can see him in action.

C Manny Piña placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left great toe. C Luke Maile recalled from the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/KpVEwZX9rx – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 27, 2021

Pineapple so far this season 2021 of the MLB, has consumed 25 at-bats, has a poor average of 160, with two home runs and five RBIs.

Hopefully your recovery is quite satisfactory and we can see you in action in the anticipated period of disability.