MLB: Mike Tauchman hit his first home run for the Giants

The new gardener of the Giants from San Francisco, Mike tauchman, hit his first home run in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), this after arriving instead from the New York Yankees.

Since he debuted with the Giants, Mike tauchman He started sending messages to the Yankees, since he has given up significantly with the wood and this Sunday he even fired his first home run of the 2021 season. Big leagues.

Against Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres, Mike tauchman debuted with his first home run of the season with the Giants, being a three-run hit that served for his team to take a 4-1 lead on this Sunday of MLB at Petco Park.

That home run of Tauchman Musgrove went a cutter at 90.1 miles per hour and left the stadium at 06 mph through right field, reaching 385 feet, a hit that will undoubtedly have the Yankees talking about that change from a couple of weeks ago in the MLB.

Plus, that home run was the fifth hit of Mike tauchman with the Giants since his change from the Yankees, contributing in a big way offensively and gaining playing time that New York City unfortunately did not have.

Tauchman thanks to that blow he reached four towed with the Giants and raised his four-game average to .333.