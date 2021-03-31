MLB: Miguel Cabrera’s son is trying to play better and wants fun on the field

The son of the Venezuelan big league Miguel Cabrera stated that he is trying to play better and want fun in the ball field that can lead him to be a star player of the MLB.

Little Christopher Cabrera who is the son from the Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera figure in the MLB, Through his Instagram account he wrote a message that he dedicated to his father:

“I’m just trying to play better and have fun. Miguel Cabrera”

The message is accompanied by ten photos where:

He appears batting, sitting in the cave, fielding in right field, playing first base and the last two, showing his joy and euphoria for the game.

Little Christopher’s talent is becoming more and more evident and it is obvious that he is following in the footsteps of the Venezuelan batting legend like his father Miguel Cabrera.

But the important thing here is the mentality of the young talent, how it is to try to play better what is achieved with learning and have fun on the field, because he cannot see the game as boring.