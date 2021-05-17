MLB: Miguel Cabrera’s numbers after the slump he lived in 2021

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, after a terrible slump in which he was involved in the current 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), calibrated his wood and is placing numbers that show his level in this sport.

Miguel Cabrera went 27-0 with the Tigers of Detroit this season until May 7, 2021, when he hit the much-desired hit that helped him out of the slump and also equal Babe Ruth on the all-time list of Big leagues. After that, the Venezuelan has found his offensive level this course, with very good numbers.

Since that game against the Minnesota Twins, the Tigers have played seven games in the current harvest of the MLB, where Cabrera He has contributed significantly with the wood and where he also continued to write his name in the record books where he stood up to historical figures such as Mel Ott, Omar Vizquel and Frankie Frisch.

Cabrera is hitting in that seven-game span, after slumping to .321, with nine hits and five RBIs for the Tigers, numbers that make it clear that this player achieved the offensive level that both he and his team want him to have on the field of play.

The Tigers They will want Miggy to continue that way this season so that he can encourage them to dream of a possible qualification to the postseason and also, that he maintains that rhythm will allow him to continue making history to set more records in the ball of MLB.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Cabrera he’s hitting .187, 17 hits, two home runs and 10 RBIs for Detroit.