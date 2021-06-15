MLB: Miguel Cabrera won the game at the plate to Salvador Pérez

The Venezuelan of the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, had a great day on Monday at Big leagues (MLB) against the Kansas City Royals and won the game at the plate (home-play) to his compatriot and friend, Salvador Pérez.

Salvador Perez, of the best catchers in baseball from Big leaguesOn Monday, June 14, he had the responsibility of requesting the pitches to withdraw the Tigres slugger, but in that it was not an impediment for his countryman Miguel Cabrera, who with a memorable day with the tree won the game against this mask at the plate.

Miguel Cabrera had a 5-3 offensive day, a new multi-hit game in his career in the MLB Y Salvador Perez In combination with his pitchers they could not stop this player who continues to make history every time he stands in the batter’s box.

Cabrera Y Perez They have proven to be very good friends, but the 38-year-old took out his legendary caste and won the duel at the plate against his countryman who paints for this 2021 All-Star Game of the MLB be the starter in the American League.

If we go to number, the duel Cabrera – Perez In the Tigres Vs. Reales yesterday, it was 3-2 in favor of the maracayero, since the Kansas City pitching dominated him twice and he hit them three times to reach 2,904 for life in baseball. MLB.

Undoubtedly these two Venezuelan players are the best of this country in the Big leagues and where we have between us 29 years in the best baseball in the world, 17 All-Star Games, 10 Silver Bats, two MVPs, five Gold Gloves and two World Series Rings.