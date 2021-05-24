MLB: Miguel Cabrera with the Tigers showed off with a great play against the Royals (Video)

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers Detroit not only knows how to hit, but he can also look defensive, which he did with a great play on the Sunday day in the MLB.

Indeed the Tigers visited the Royals in Kansas City where Michael showed off his defensive skills in the first base.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Bengals won with a score of 2, the Royals had runners in scoring position, with one out.

The Royals hitter hit a line to the right fielder, who caught it and quickly tossed it to first baseman. Miguel Cabrera, who in turn observed the second runner going to third base and launched a missile at third baseman where the umpire ruled the out.

The play was reviewed by the referees on television and the same sentence was confirmed, where not only the out was made, but a great play from the Creole.

Miguel Cabrera quickly pitched to third to cut Kelvin Gutierrez. After the Royals challenge and the call remains in the seventh inning. pic.twitter.com/CYECoxsPrv – On the ground (@enelterrenocom) May 23, 2021

Not only do you have to have the ability to hit or the ability to field a ball, but also the mental ability to anticipate a ball. move, just like how he did with that defensive throw, so Michael not only play with Tigers, but I also possess the feline instinct.

That kind of sixth sense that allows you to big plays as described in this note.