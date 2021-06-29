MLB: Miguel Cabrera surpassed the Puerto Rican Iván Rodríguez record

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, surpassed the ex-baseball player’s mark Big leagues (MLB), Ivan Rodriguez, being this now the second right-handed hitter with the most hits to the opposite band in this sport.

Miguel Cabrera with his home run of today Monday, May 28 against the Cleveland Indians, reached 603 hits for life in the Big leagues towards the opposite band, leaving behind the 601 that the Puerto Rican could connect in his career Iván Rodríguez.

During his 18-year career, Cabrera has made it clear that his specialty when hitting is to connect the ball to the opposite band and in this 2021 season of MLB at 38 he continues to do the same, now leaving behind someone historical and with whom he shared a team as “El Pudge” Rodriguez.

Also, with that home run from the day of today, the Venezuelan Cabrera reached 102 towards the opposite band, also placing second place of all time, being only six behind the leader of this historical list in the MLB, a certain Jim Thome.

Here is the report:

Miguel Cabrera surpassed Ivan Rodríguez this season going to the second batter -between right-handers- with the most hits to the opposing band -for as long as he is aware-. 🇺🇸 Derek Jeter, 811

🇻🇪 Miguel Cabrera, 603

🇵🇷 Ivan Rodriguez, 601

🇺🇸 Michael Young, 576

🇩🇴 Adrian Beltre, 509 https://t.co/YZmONxfH5X – AJ Torres (@ajtorresd) June 29, 2021

Miguel Cabrera continues giving what to talk about in the MLB And there is no doubt that his career is worthy of the Hall of Fame, with each visit to the batting box being an appointment with the history and with the records that he continues to break in the best baseball in the world.

Now, after surpassing Iván Rodríguez, the Venezuelan of the Detroit Tigers is 208 indisputable towards the opposite band of Derek Jeter, who is the player historically in Big leagues with more indisputable of that style.