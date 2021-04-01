MLB: Miguel Cabrera shines with this great play at first base on Opening Day (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Miguel Cabrera he showed off with a great play on the first base in it Opening day of the season 2021 of the MLB with the Tigers from Detroit.

In it Opening day that pits the Cleveland Indians against the Tigers Detroit, in the top of the fourth inning led the Bengals 3-0, where the Indians had two runners on base with one out on the board.

A rolling came out between first and second base, where it appears Miguel Cabrera who dived head first to capture the hit and threw into the second where he capitalized on a great play playing the first base

🎵 Tananan, tananan 🎵 Watch a catch for Miguel Cabrera. First hits a HR and now this. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/M9T8pCLno3 – Franco Isaack (@FrancoIsaack) April 1, 2021

Undoubtedly, plays like this bodes well for what the season could be for Miggy, who in the same game gave the first hit of the season, which represents the 488th home run of his career in the majors and puts it every closer to 500 for life and 3,000 hits.