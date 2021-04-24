MLB: Miguel Cabrera returns from Detroit Tigers disabled list for Sunday’s game

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera come back the day Sunday to action with the Tigers Detroit in the MLB to be in the injured list.

As reported over the course of the week, the Bengals called one of their pitchers not on the currently active roster from the alternate field to pitch to Cabrera and thus test if the Creole is ready to return to the action of the MLB.

As well, Michael He has been doing a series of practices where you can see how his batting is and the result has been to the liking of the club’s coaching staff led by AJ Hinch.

For this reason, the team of the Tigers, that after today’s game (Saturday), the Bengalis sent INF Zack Short to the alternative training site and the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera will be reinstated from the disabled list before tomorrow’s game (Sunday).

Following today’s game, the Tigers optioned INF Zack Short to the alternate training site. 1B / DH Miguel Cabrera will be reinstated from the injured list prior to tomorrow’s game. – Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 24, 2021

Less to see Cabrera in action and thus be able to continue in the pursuit of his valuable goals such as 500 home runs and 3,000 hits in the MLB, but the most important thing is that he stays healthy and supporting his teammates to try to have a good season.