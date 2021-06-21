MLB: Miguel Cabrera reached 2,910 hits in the majors hitting key hits for the victory of the Detroit Tigers (Video)

The Venezuelan sulgger Miguel Cabrera arrived at 2910 hits on the MLB and in turn gave key hits for the triumph of Tigers Detroit against the Los Angeles Angels.

On Sunday, the Tigers vs the Angels in Anaheim, where once again the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera stood out with his offense, giving key hits for the triumph of the Bengalis.

The first of them appeared in the top of the fifth inning, when the shares were tied 1-1, the bases were loaded with one out on the board, then appeared Cabrera and he fired a shot to left field to drive two runs and put the shares 3-1 in favor of the felines.

His second key connection to his ensemble was given Michael in the 10th inning, as the game went 3-3 at those instances.

With the absurd man rule at second base, the first batter of the inning was Cabrera who singled to shortstop as the ball deflected by the Angels pitcher, where men were placed in the corners.

Michael he was replaced by pinch-running Willy Castro, who stole second base and Badoo walked.

The bases were loaded with no outs, for the turn of Daz Cameron who hit the winning drive with a single to center field driving in two runs for the final score of 5-3.

DAZZZZZZ RIGHT pic.twitter.com/2CPy1wsDMM – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 20, 2021

The hero featured on the covers is Cameron, but Miggy’s input was vital with his two connections.

If the Creole didn’t hit the two-run RBI for 3-1 or only hit a sacrifice fly for 2-1, the Angels with Onthani’s two-run homer would win the game.

If the Creole did not give that single to the infield in the extrainning, but for example struck out, how the inning developed the other batter grabbed a walk and Cameron’s hit instead of being an RBI hitter of two, it could perfectly have been a rolling to SS for double play, as the ball went through the infield.

Justly Cabrera he left in the match 5-2 reaching 2910 hits, with two RBIs to reach 1,757 RBIs and although he didn’t score any, one of his connections did make it to the plate on the legs of Willy Castro.