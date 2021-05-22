MLB: Miguel Cabrera hit the third homer of 2021 and is close to the 500 club

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, hit his third home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and approached 500 for life.

Through the game Tigers vs Kansas City Royals, Miguel Cabrera opened the slate with a new home run in the 2021 season of Big leagues, It served to reach 490 for life and be only 10 more than the longed for 500.

Mike Minor on this occasion was the victim of Cabrera in this home run, which also reached 12 RBIs on the season with that hit and is just three homers away from tying Fred McGrif and Lou Gehrig for 28th of the all-time top home runs in the league. MLB.

That home run of the baseball player Tigers, He arrived in the second inning on a 2-0 count and Minor paid dearly for having left a four-seam fastball 92 miles in the zone of power of the Venezuelan, who did not hesitate to make contact and deposited it between left and center field to demonstrate his batting ability in the MLB.

Here’s the home run :.

That third home run of Miguel Cabrera on the MLB 2021 reached 417 feet of distance and went straight to the stands at a speed of 111.3 miles per hour, a tremendous blow from the maracayero.

Now, Michael has 19 hits, 3 home runs and 12 RBIs in 99 at-bats with the Tigers this 2021 season of Big leagues, adding an average of .192.