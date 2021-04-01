MLB: Miguel Cabrera hit the first home run of the season (Video)

The Venezuelan big league Miguel Cabrera hit his first home run of the season 2021 of the MLB with the Tigers from Detroit.

In it Opening day that pits the Cleveland Indians against the Tigers Detroit, the Venezuelan who was ranked as fourth bat hit a home run on the opposite side with a teammate on board, to put the Bengalis ahead 2-0.

It should be noted that the hit was reviewed with the referees for having doubts as to where the hit hit, which at the moment seemed double, but the hit was quickly ratified as a home run, which represents his first of the season and 488 for life.

Miguel Cabrera – Detroit Tigers (1) pic.twitter.com/klYl1LHObD – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 1, 2021

Undoubtedly this bodes well for what the season may be for Miggy who quickly delivers the first hit of the season, which represents the 488th home run of his major league career and brings him closer and closer to the 500 of for life and 3,000 hits.