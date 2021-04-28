MLB: Miguel Cabrera hit the 489th home run in the majors of 445 feet (Video)

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera connected his home run number 489 in the MLB from 445 feet.

On the day of this Monday, the Tigers Detroit and the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City.

At the top of the first inning before Lucas Giolito’s shipments, Miguel Cabrera He hit a massive 445-foot home run that came out of left field to lead the Detroit Tigers 1-0.

Just listen to this tablazo from @MiguelCabrera. 🚀⚾ # SomosDetroit pic.twitter.com/KfKSZApe7d – Detroit Tigers (@TigresdeDetroit) April 28, 2021

Cabrera now he is 11 of the 500 home runs and is also two hits from Babe Ruth and 6 from Omar Vizquel.

That bombshell marks the 489th home run of his major league career and brings him closer to 500 for life and 3,000 hits.

Michael He is coming off the disabled list and is starting to pick up his usual batting rhythm in the majors so if he is healthy we may see more similar connections.