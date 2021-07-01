MLB: Miguel Cabrera hit his seventh homer of the 2021 season and is approaching 500

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, hit his seventh home run of the season on Wednesday 2021 and number # 494 for life in the Big leagues (MLB), surpassing some legends of this sport such as Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff.

Through the second doubleheader game between the Cleveland Indians and Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera continued his big offensive moment this week and hit his seventh home run of the season 2021 from Big leagues.

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera with each hit he makes history and after this home run # 494 for life in the MLB he edged out Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff, to be alone in the 28th spot for most full-back hits in history.

Here’s the home run:

HOMER # 494! 👏 Miguel Cabrera hits his 7th homer of the season. #ArepaPower pic.twitter.com/JHw4OHvSsV – MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 1, 2021

That new home run from the baseball player Tigers It was at the height of the fifth inning against Nick Wittgren, who left a straight in the area of ​​power of the Creole and he sent her to fly a home run with his specialty, he did the opposite band to continue being a historical in the MLB.

This new hit of Cabrera He had an exit speed of 105.4 miles per hour and reached 383 feet, also being the second home run against the Indians during this current week of the campaign. 2021 of the MLB.

In addition, this home run was the 2,919th lifetime hit in the Big leagues in order to Miguel Cabrera and he continues to add numbers to reach the round figures of 500 home runs and 3,000 indisputable numbers, numbers that will take him to the Hall of Fame.

Cabrera with the Tigers on the MLB 2021 He has a total of 220 at-bats, 31 RBIs and is hitting .241, slowly raising the numbers and showing validity at 38 years of age.