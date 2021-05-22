MLB: Miguel Cabrera hit his fourth homer of 2021 with a Grand Slam to the Royals (Video)

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Miguel Cabrera, so far he is having a full night against the Kansas City Royals, since after his first homer, he added another, being nothing more and nothing less than a Grand Slam, the sixth of his career in the Big leagues (MLB).

In the seventh inning, Tigers filled the bases and Miguel Cabrera continued his good offensive moment, dispatching the Royals a huge Grand Slam to add their second of the night and the fourth of the 2021 season of Big Leagues.

Greg Holland was the victim of Cabrera in this Grand Slam, which also reached 42 lifetime matches with that hit. MLB with multiple home runs, certainly a connection that shows that the Venezuelan is waking up little by little.

That Grand Slam of the baseball player Tigers, He arrived in the seventh inning on a 3-2 account and Holland paid dearly for having that pitching in the area that the Venezuelan likes, who did not hesitate to make contact and deposited it again between left and center field to demonstrate his hitting ability in the MLB.

Here the Grand Slam:

Go-ahead grand slam. Miggy is CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/7mSC3Y8uux – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 22, 2021

In addition, that Grand Slam is the sixth he has achieved Miguel Cabrera in his long career in the Big leagues.

That fourth home run of Miguel Cabrera on the MLB 2021 reached 491 feet of distance and went straight to the stands at a speed of 84.1 miles per hour, a tremendous blow from the maracayero.

Now, Michael He has 21 hits, 4 home runs and 16 RBIs in 102 at-bats with the Tigers this 2021 harvest of Big leagues, adding an average of .206.

As a curious fact: With this Grand Slam, Miguel Cabrera joined Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ehire Adrianza as the Venezuelans with a bases loaded home run on May 21, 2021.