MLB: Miguel Cabrera equaled David Concepción’s number of games in the majors

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera equaled the amount from games of his compatriot David Concepcion on the MLB.

The day of Monday measured the Cleveland Indians vs the Detroit Tigers where a historical event was recorded where for a change the protagonist was the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera.

The Creole slugger was placed in the lineup by manager AJ Hinch as fourth batter and designated hitter.

At the time of Michael consuming the first turn of the match, he reached 2,488 games in the MLB equaling his compatriot the “King” David Concepcion, tying for third place among Venezuelans, remaining only behind Omar Vizquel (2,968) and Luis Aparicio (2,599).

Well, the Creole struck out his first appearance at bat in the challenge, but obviously Miggy with the disputed duels that he has reached (2,488) is placed at the height of the King David Concepcion, both historical players of the Tigres de Aragua in the LVBP and also figures in the majors, one unfairly has not entered the HOF while the other has everything in his favor to enter.