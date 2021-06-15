MLB: Miguel Cabrera equaled another Babe Ruth record in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers equaled other record from Babe Ruth on the MLB.

The day of Monday measured the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, where the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera He continued to make historic strides in the Major Leagues.

The Creole reached the figure of 829 multi-hits games in the Big Show, equaling the legendary Babe Ruth ranked 33rd of all time.

Miguel Cabrera now has 829 career multi-hitters. Equals Babe Ruth for 33rd all-time # Detroitroots #MLB – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) June 15, 2021

Miguel’s historical journey:

In the top of the first inning with the Tigers up 1-0, with runners at 1B and 2B, Michael he hit a cannon shot into center field to drive another score to make the score 2-0, in a turn that amounted to as many as 11 pitches.

Miguel Cabrera works Royals pitcher Brad Keller for 11 pitches, finally getting what he wants and firing it back up the middle to score Harold Castro! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/a1ZXr6ng6L – Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 15, 2021

In the fifth inning with the scoreboard 7-1 in favor of the Tigers, the Venezuelan singled to right field, with which he reaches the 829th multi-hit game, equaling Bambino. Babe Ruth.

Then in the ninth inning with the scoreboard 9-3 in favor of the Bengalis, Cabrera he hit his third hit of the night with a single to right field to drive another run to make it 10-3.

Another RBI for @MiguelCabrera as he drives in Jonathan Schoop with the single! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/gVkiWuYhQS – Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 15, 2021

Definitely Michael He went 5-3 with two RBIs in the Tigers’ 10-3 win over the Royals and with it the Venezuelan is equaling or surpassing records of great figures in the Big Show, as he gets closer and closer to entering the Hall of Fame MLB.