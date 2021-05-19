MLB: Miguel Cabrera equaled all-time hit record by Zack Wheat in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers from Detroit with his unstoppable 2884 equaled to Zack Wheat in position 41 in the department of hits of all time in the MLB.

The day of Tuesday measured the Tigers Detroit and Seattle Mariners, where the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera continued to make history in the majors.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers with a score of 2-0 and there was a runner at second base.

Came to bat Miguel Cabrera who singled to right field, driving in a run to make it 3-0.

The Venezuelan connection represented the hit No. 2884 for life in the majors, thereby equaling Zack Wheat ranked 41st of all time in the MLB.

Here is the video with the historic cannon shot:

There’s no stopping Jeimer Candelario tonight. He takes a chance and scores from second on the Miguel Cabrera single! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/zaVpoQ1dxN – Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 19, 2021

The hit of Michael coincided with Spencer Turnbull’s no-hitter, marking the eighth in the organization’s history, so it’s definitely a night out for Bengals.