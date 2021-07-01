MLB: Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers numbers for the month of June

The Venezuelan player Miguel Cabrera in the month of June in the MLB with the detroit Tigers left some numbers that really made an impact.

How the start of the season of Michael It has been quite worrying, but he just finished his first great month of the season how it was June, so it will be very interesting to review the numbers you left in that period of time.

Month June:

After two very bad months, Michael on June He was able to hit a 329 average, hitting 28 hits in 85 at-bats, with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs, representing the first month with a 300 or more average since June of the 2019 season.

Miguel Cabrera will close out June batting .329 (28-for-85) for the month with five doubles, three HR and 14 RBIs. First .300 month for him since June 2019. – Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 1, 2021

With that great recovery of Miguel Cabrera in the month of June, now their numbers This season they are as follows: 240 average, with 7 homers, 31 RBIs.

To keep up Michael His chances of getting 500 home runs and three thousand hits this season will become more and more possible, confirming that his entrance to the Hall of Fame will only be a matter of time once he announces his retirement and the five regulatory years have elapsed. Standby.