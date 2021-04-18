MLB: Miguel Cabrera celebrates his birthday and we are going to celebrate by remembering his 20 best moments in the majors (Video)

The Venezuelan slugger Miguel Cabrera is of birthday and therefore we will remember twenty his big moments on the MLB.

His first home run in the majors (vs TB on 06-23-2003):

The hit that was his first hit of his career and the start of a brilliant career.

2. Home run in the seventh game of the National League Championship Series against the Cubs (2003):

That connection served to finalize the Marlins’ comeback against the Cubs to access the World Series in that magical season.

3. Home run in the fourth game of the 2003 World Series vs. Roger Clemens:

It’s one of the most epic turns in World Series history between a war veteran like Roger Clemens and the talented young man who was making himself known: Miguel Cabrera.

You already know the rest of the story.

4. His first major league championship (Marlins 2003):

The Marlins won their second championship in the MLB, where they combined experience with youth and talent to achieve that historic campaign, where the Creole won the first ring in his career (so far the only one he has).

5. On June 22, 2006, he broke an intentional walk vs. Orioles with one hit:

They wanted to give the creole an intentional ticket and with his ingenuity he managed to break the strategy by hitting a cannon at the CF to give the fish the advantage.

6. The 100th homer of his career with the Marlins against the Washington Nationals (08-23-2006).

7. Game of three homers with the Tigres vs Atléticos (05-28-2010):

This meeting represented the first of two challenges in which the Creole connected three bombs and was against the Oakland Athletics.

8. The 300th home run was hit on July 23, 2012.

9. The time Miguel asked to fix the batter’s box before taking a turn (2012 season):

This was another show of knowledge of the strike zone and batting, to be able to shine as a hitter in the majors.

This man named Migue Cabrera had the gúaramo to ask the main referee to fix the hitting zone because it was badly done and he insisted so much that he was shown to be right.

10. The Triple Crown of Batting (won with the Tigers in the 2012 season):

The crown jewel in his career was this season, where he achieved the batting title, RBIs and home runs in the American League, to achieve the feat that has not been enhanced since the 1969 season when Carl Yamstrensky did it with the Reds.

11. Home run in Game 4 of the 2012 World Series with the Tigers (vs. Giants).

12. Game of 3 homers with the Tigers against the Rangers (05-19-2013).

13. Home run vs. Mariano Rivera at Yankee Stadium on August 9, 2013:

There is not much to talk about here, but to sit back and enjoy this video over and over again, in a duel between two ball titans like Mariano Rivera and Miguel Cabrera.

14. Home run in the All-Star Game in 2014.

15. The 399th home run of his career in the majors, equaling Gato Andrés Galarraga (05-15-2015).

16. He hit the 400 home run on May 16, 2015:

With this connection, the Creole became the Venezuelan with the most home runs in the history of the majors.

17. The home run in the extra game vs Italy in the 2017 World Baseball Classic:

It must be remembered that this event is organized by the MLB, so I did not want to leave this hit out, given the importance it had for Venezuela at the time.

18. The day he had a little Mike Trout fan change shirts (2017 season):

Miguel, if he has something, is that he knows how to interact with the fans and that day he managed to get that little Mike Trout fan to change his shirt for his shirt from the Detroit Tigers.

–

19. The 2000 hit with the Detroit Tigers uniform (August 30, 2020).

20. The snow homerun (Opening Day of 2021).