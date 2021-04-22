MLB: Miguel Cabrera and Ronald Acuña Jr. compared in their first four years

Ronald Acuña Jr. is playing his fourth season in baseball Major League Baseball – MLB, while Miguel Cabrera he is contesting his number 19 and below we are going to compare his early years in the best baseball in the world.

Since Miguel Cabrera debuted with the Marlins in 2003, had not appeared in the Big leagues a Venezuelan with a potential similar to his and well it is the case of Ronald Acuña Jr., who in just four seasons has made a significant impact on Las Mayores.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Know what Miguel Cabrera is living his last years in the MLB and also that he must pick up the witness of the maracayero who today plays for the Detroit Tigers, who has made history throughout his career.

Undoubtedly, these two players have been the last Venezuelans with the greatest impact in baseball in the MLB in his early years in the league, on the side of Cabrera In his rookie year, he won the World Series with the Marlins, while Acuna Jr., took the NL Rookie of the Year award with the Braves.

However, for what Acuna Jr. catch up with Cabrera, should only help the Atlanta Braves to the World Series of the MLB, which Miggy accomplished in his first season with the Marlins.

What’s more, Ronald Acuna looks to emulate everything Miguel Cabrera has achieved in baseball Big leaguesBy this I mean MVP, Champion Bate and Triple-Coronado, added to the fact that “El de La Sabana” projects to win 40-40.

Let’s now compare the numbers of Cabrera and Acuña Jr. in their first 4 years in MLB:

Miguel Cabrera

654 hits 104 home runs 145 doubles 8 triples 404 RBIs

Ronald Acuña Jr.

368 hits 88 home runs 210 RBIs 65 doubles 7 triples 64 stolen bases

The impact of Ronald Acuña Jr. on the MLB have been equal to or perhaps greater than that of Miguel Cabrera In their first years in the league, they are currently the face of Venezuelan baseball along with great exponents of this country.

Even, Cabrera at the start of the career of Acuna Jr. He praised the 23-year-old, assuring that for Venezuelan baseball this Braves player will be the “Venezuelan Mike Trout.”

The Venezuelan baseball fans are enjoying the great moment of these two Creoles in the MLB, being Ronald Acuña Jr. the one who will command the Venezuelans when Miguel Cabrera He is retiring as a professional and he certainly has a career heading to the Hall of Fame.

Finally, all of Venezuela will want both Miguel Cabrera, What Ronald Acuña Jr. represent this country in the next World Baseball Classic of the MLB.