MLB: Mexican Luis González made his first hit in MLB

After six games played in the Big leagues (MLB), the Mexican gardener Luis Gonzalez hit his first hit in the best baseball in the world with the Chicago White Sox.

Through the game White sox vs Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mexican Luis Gonzalez premiered at Big leagues, connecting after several games played his first hit in the maximum circuit, being a double against his opposite band.

June 23, 2021 will be an unforgettable date for this Sonoran named Luis Gonzalez, because he got with the uniform of the White sox his first hit in the best baseball in the world, this after having previously had three at-bats in the MLB.

Here’s the hit:

First hit in @LasMayores for Luis González! The Sonoran outfielder hit a double for his first hit. #MexcianPower #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/AQ6da70PpQ – MLB Mexico (@MLB_Mexico) June 23, 2021

Chase De Jong was the pitcher who suffered the first hit of this Mexican of the White sox, player who according to MLB Pipeline is the # 10 prospect in all of baseball.

After his first hit, which was a double, the Mexican Gonzalez he asked for that ball as a souvenir and scored in the race to make his first time in the Big leagues.

It should be noted that this player debuted with the White sox in the 2020 season of MLB, but in three games he could not connect unstoppably, but after playing the same amount in 2021 he finally made his debut with the wood in this wonderful sport.