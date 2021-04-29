MLB: Mets owner Steve Cohen sends a message to the fans

The owner of the Mets from New York, Steve Cohen, through social networks he sent a message to those fans of the team that he has been little comfortable with the start of the 2021 season Big leagues (MLB).

Via Twitter, Steve Cohen wrote a message that was undoubtedly directed to those fans who have not been happy about the low start to the offense that Mets of New York have had this season of baseball from Big leagues.

“I think we’re all surprised by the lack of hitting so far. Fortunately, the pitching has been outstanding. The season has a long way to go, “he wrote. Steve Cohen.

The Mets They are currently third in their division and despite having in their ranks the best pitcher in the MLB as is Jacob deGrom, they still do not respond with the tree and that he knows Cohen, who seems to ask for calm with that message to the fans.

Here is the report:

I think we are all surprised at the lack of hitting so far. Thankfully, the pitching has been outstanding. The season has a long way to go. – Steven Cohen (@ StevenACohen2) April 29, 2021

Maybe and he’s right Steve Cohen in which the season still has cloth to cut, but these Mets undoubtedly his fans demand him for all the money they have invested (specifically with Francisco Lindor) and the good amount of stars he has in his lineup in the MLBSo much so that we have heard boos at Citi Field.

The 2021 season of the Big leagues has not yet reached its first month of action and Mets they will want to calibrate their wood to show why they are favorites. They currently have a 9.10 record with a .458 ERA.