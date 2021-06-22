MLB: Mets could lose the rest of the year to one of their starters

The Mets New York released the severity of the starting pitcher’s injury Joey lucchesi, being something considerable and possibly losing it for the rest of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

According to a report by Steve Gelbs, the MRI of Joey lucchesi revealed a significant tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, possibly undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the remainder of the year to this injury. Big leagues with the Mets.

This injury is a casualty that will undoubtedly be considered for the team of Los Mets, because pitching has been a department that has been hit lately in the MLBHowever, the organization is waiting for a second opinion to avoid having to go through the Tommy John.

Here is the report:

Sources: MRI for Joey Lucchesi revealed a significant tear in the UCL. He will get a second opinion, but Tommy John is obviously a real possibility. Such a tough blow for the Mets and Lucchesi, who had been pitching so well. He had a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts. – Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 22, 2021

In the event that the decrease in Lucchesi for the rest of the MLB 2021, the Mets they will most likely be looking for a starting pitcher before the deadline as this casualty would join Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard as pitchers out due to injury.

So far in the 2021 season, Joey luchesi has a 1-4 record with Mets, 41 strikeouts and a 4.46 ERA in the Big leagues.